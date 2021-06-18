Trending Stories
Tom Brady Praises Gisele Bundchen After Saving Baby Hummingbird With Broken Wing

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Gisele Bundchen was lavished with praise by husband Tom Brady after she and their two kids saved a baby hummingbird from being swept out to sea. The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 40, shared the whole episode on Instagram with endearing photos to boot, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, couldn't help but sound off in the comments section.

"Always nurturing. Always loving," Brady gushed over his supermodel wife.

Take a look at Bundchen's heartwarming post below, which included five sweet pictures of her and the kids.

Heart Of Gold

Gisele Bundchen poses with the baby hummingbird she saved.
Instagram | Gisele Bundchen

In the share that garnered over half a million likes, Bundchen detailed how she and the kids came upon the injured hummingbird at the beach. The family was just in time to keep the baby bird from being pulled out to sea and did everything they could to fix its broken wing and nurture it back to health. 

"We researched what he could eat, fed him four times an hour all day long, and finally took him to a bird sanctuary where he got the best possible care.  Two days later, he took off flying!" Bundchen wrote in her lengthy caption, which was bilingual as per custom. 

More photos below!

The Kids Really Came Through

Gisele Bundchen and her two children nurture a baby hummingbird.
Instagram | Gisele Bundchen

The Brazilian model shared a video in which she fed the hummingbird with a syringe as her daughter, Vivian Lake, could be heard saying "eat, little baby" in Portuguese. The 8-year-old was also featured in a solo snap with the hummingbird, as was the couple's son, Benjamin Rein, 11, pictured alongside his mother. A group shot showed the three doting on the patient in their garden. Lastly, Bundchen uploaded a closeup of the baby bird, which can be viewed by scrolling through the embed below.

'Magical Day'

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady pose with their two kids.
Instagram | Gisele Bundchen

The Devil Wears Prada actress labeled the surprising encounter as a "magical,"  love-filled day. 

"I can’t explain the love I felt taking care of this very special being. I feel so blessed to have had this experience, the children and I will never forget the magical day we spent with a little angel in a shape of a hummingbird."

Aside from her football star husband, plenty of other celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Fernanda Gentil, Isis Valverde, and Nicole Bahls, flocked to the comments to praise Bundchen for her kindness.

Animal Lover

Gisele Bundchen poses with her two dogs.
Instagram | Gisele Bundchen

Bundchen, who is known for her deep love of nature, has a soft spot for animals and is a fur-baby mama to three dogs: a beagle named Scooby, a Pitbull mix dubbed Lua, and the rescue pup Fluffy, whom she and Brady adopted in 2016 when they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

The two have been married since 2009 and are as smitten as ever 12 years later. Just last week, Bundchen dubbed Brady her "forever valentine" as she shared a romantic sunset photo.  

Brady also has a 13-year-old son, John, from his previous relationship with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen is a loving stepmother to John, whom she sweetly refers to as her “bonus child.”

