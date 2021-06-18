Tom Brady Praises Gisele Bundchen After Saving Baby Hummingbird With Broken Wing

Gisele Bundchen was lavished with praise by husband Tom Brady after she and their two kids saved a baby hummingbird from being swept out to sea. The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 40, shared the whole episode on Instagram with endearing photos to boot, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, couldn't help but sound off in the comments section.

"Always nurturing. Always loving," Brady gushed over his supermodel wife.

Take a look at Bundchen's heartwarming post below, which included five sweet pictures of her and the kids.