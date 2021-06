Khloe Kardashian continues to wow her fans with her stunning Instagram snaps. The reality star and mother of one stepped out under the hot California weather in a gorgeous two-piece set and decided to take pictures of her stunning outfit next to her Rolls-Royce. Because why not? Her look of the day was too glamorous to pass, and the car was a nice accessory.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded a total of seven pictures, and all of them were fab. Check out the photos below.