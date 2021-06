With their relationship constantly in the public eye, Klum has often been asked about the 17-year age difference between her and her husband. However, according to Good Housekeeping, there really isn't much to tell as she reportedly doesn't think much of it.

"Lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," Klum said in a 2018 interview with InStyle. "That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

"I don’t really think about it that much otherwise," Klum continued, making it clear she doesn't care about other people's opinions.