Delilah Hamlin Feels 'Grateful' For Tulum Holiday While Clad In Printed Bikini

Delilah Hamlin wears a black leather dress.
Gettyimages | John Parra
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Delilah Belle Hamlin is looking gorgeous as ever in her latest Instagram upload, which she shared on Thursday, June 17. The American model and socialite shared a new photo on her feed in which she sported a printed bikini. She was relaxing while enjoying the lovely warm weather in a beach resort in Mexico.

Ever since she went on a vacation, she has been taking snapshots from her daily excursions. Since she stayed in a famous town with lovely beaches, Delilah gets to enjoy wearing various swimwear most of the time. 

Enjoying Tulum

Scroll down to see the update!

The post showed Delilah lounging on a shaded lounge by the beach. In the first photo, she sat on the lounger, leaning to her side, and used her left hand as support for her body. She tucked her left leg below the other as she gazed off into the distance. The next snap featured a closer look at Delilah. She rocked a similar pose, only this time, she looked down on her body.

Keep Scrolling For The Post!

Delilah Hamlin wears a white dress and straw hat.
Instagram | Delilah Belle

A swipe to the right showed a video of Delilah moving her upper body. The clip gave a close-up look at her midsection and swimwear set.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin's eldest daughter sported a printed bikini top with various shades of blue. It featured D-rings that connected the straps and cups together. Delilah's bottoms had a semi-high-waisted design with a high cut that helped elongate her legs.

Living The Life

Delilah sported a white bucket hat and several beaded accessories, including two necklaces, a bracelet, and a belt-like one worn around her waist. She also wore several rings and had her long blond hair down.

In a report by the Daily Mail, the social media star was seen lounging next to her boyfriend Eyal Booker. She was caught wearing the same swimwear but was in a different location of the resort. The photo was uploaded by Eyal on his Instagram page, and fans adored the snapshot.

She Had Her Eyes On Him

The publication also shared how the two met. Turns out, Delilah was the first one to reach out. The influencer saw her man on Love Island and thought he was cute, so she slid into his DMs.

Delilah flew to the magical town of Tulum to celebrate her 23rd birthday. Her famous parents and sister Amelia didn't join her, but they shared special tributes for her on their respective Instagram pages. However, she was joined by her beau Eyal and a couple of friends. In a report by Just Jared, the couple has been showing some major PDA since the start of their trip.

As of this writing, Delilah's latest post earned more than 11,600 likes.

 

