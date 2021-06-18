Kylie Jenner Poses Next To Mom Kris Jenner For 'KUWTK' Reunion

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 17, to share a stunning update with her 241 million followers. In the latest post, she posed next to her mother Kris Jenner, and both were dressed to kill for their reality show's reunion.

Two days ago, Kylie shocked the world with her Instagram post, featuring herself wrapped around her baby daddy Travis Scott's arms. The couple has rekindled their romance, but it was only on that day that they confirmed the news.