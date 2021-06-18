Kim has always been one to share her snaps on social media, but more frequently when she separated from her ex-husband Kanye West, and the latest pictures from this year were pretty suggestive. For those who don't know, Kim is currently taking up law. In a recent report by Yahoo, the mother of three revealed that she will still continue the bikini trend even after finishing her law degree.

"I thought about this. And then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,'" she shared at the KUWTK reunion. "I remember going to the White House one time and I was like, ‘I just posted a bikini pic, I hope they’re not looking at my Instagram while I’m in here.’ And then I thought, you know what, you’ve gotta be you. But I will say that I don’t know, there’s something so freeing about feeling like, ‘F***, I’m 40 and I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini studying if I want to.’"