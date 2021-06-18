Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Plays 'Tennis' In Skims

Kim Kardashian wears a white dress.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, June 17, to share three gorgeous snaps that wowed her 229 million followers. The update showed the 40-year-old reality star wearing some of her coveted items from her Skims line as she struck several poses outdoors, trying to play tennis.

On June 15, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star delighted her fans with a swimwear photo. She took a photo of herself eating tacos on a Tuesday while also having a nice pool day at her massive California estate.

Trying To Be A Tennis Pro

In the first picture, Kim stood on the side of the tennis court barefoot while holding a tennis racket with her right hand and a tennis ball with her other hand.  She did a tip-toe and looked to the side.

The next photo showed a close-up shot of the businesswoman in a similar pose. This time, she placed her left leg over the other. As for the last pic, Kim moved closer to the gate, posing with her body angled slightly to the side while crossing her arms. She gazed off into the distance as the photographer took the snap.

Looking Good At 40

Kim Kardashian wears a black bikini.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Scroll down to see the pictures. Kim rocked a bandeau-style bra for the photoshoot. For diversity, her Skims line offers various colors for each item, and she chose ochre for her latest ensemble. Kim paired the upper undergarment with a pair of high-rise panties in the same color. Its waistline sat just below her navel, and the high-cut design helped accentuate her curvy hips and legs. The color of her outfit complemented her tanned skin pretty well.

Scroll Down For The Photos!

Kim has always been one to share her snaps on social media, but more frequently when she separated from her ex-husband Kanye West, and the latest pictures from this year were pretty suggestive. For those who don't know, Kim is currently taking up law. In a recent report by Yahoo, the mother of three revealed that she will still continue the bikini trend even after finishing her law degree.

"I thought about this. And then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,'" she shared at the KUWTK reunion. "I remember going to the White House one time and I was like, ‘I just posted a bikini pic, I hope they’re not looking at my Instagram while I’m in here.’ And then I thought, you know what, you’ve gotta be you. But I will say that I don’t know, there’s something so freeing about feeling like, ‘F***, I’m 40 and I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini studying if I want to.’"

3.5 Million Fans Liked The Post

In less than a day of posting, the beauty mogul's recent update gained a whopping 3.5 million likes from her fans all over the globe. Some followers also wrote gushing messages and compliments under the post, leaving over 19,800 comments.

"Wilson should repost this. They are missing on sales! LOL. Kim, you look so good!!!" one of her admirers wrote.

"You are goals and a vibe!! I want to look like you when I reach your age. Hopefully, a billionaire as well," added another fan.

 

