Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, June 17, to share three gorgeous snaps that wowed her 229 million followers. The update showed the 40-year-old reality star wearing some of her coveted items from her Skims line as she struck several poses outdoors, trying to play tennis.
On June 15, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star delighted her fans with a swimwear photo. She took a photo of herself eating tacos on a Tuesday while also having a nice pool day at her massive California estate.