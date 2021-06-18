Domantas Sabonis Could Form 'Superteam' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In Portland

After suffering another early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have once again started to swirl around Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and their future with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, despite failing to make it through the Western Conference and win a title, the Trail Blazers haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to break up their explosive backcourt duo.

Instead of giving up on their superstars, the Trail Blazers could be more aggressive in surrounding them with quality players in an effort to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.