Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

Basketball

Drama Surrounding Luka Doncic & Mavericks Worsens After Donnie Nelson Firing

US Politics

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Kourtney Kardashian Packs On The PDA With Travis Barker On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian wears a black blazer.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker boyfriend Travis Barker showed some PDA on social media on Thursday night. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer were seen inside a studio wrapping their arms around each other. The couple, who first sparked dating speculation back in February, looked inseparable while they locked lips, not minding the camera.

Fans of the lovebirds went wild, and they couldn't contain their excitement. Kourtney and Travis have been dating for several months now, the two are still going strong, and are pretty much in love.

Can't Get Enough Of Each Other

The couple was seen in a spacious studio. In the first snapshot, the musician carried the Poosh founder in his arms. Kourtney wrapped her thighs around Travis' torso while embracing him and placing her right hand on his head as they kissed. In the next photo, the photographer took several steps away to get another angle.

Kourtney wore a white cropped tank and a black bra underneath, pairing it with light blue jean shorts. Meanwhile, Travis rocked a pair of black pants.

Happy & So In Love

Scroll down for the pics. According to Cosmopolitan, Kourtney and Travis' romance began early this year, as they showed hints of their relationship on social media in February. In the same month, the couple went Instagram official, and the rest is history. The two were actually friends for a long time, living in the same state and moving in the same circles. But what did Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and the father of her kids, Scott Disick think of her new man?

Keep Scrolling For The Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian wears a black dress.
Instagram | Kourtney Kardashian

In a report by Entertainment Tonight, Scott was jealous of the budding romance. The publication revealed that a source confirmed his jealousy, but he knew better.

"Scott does know that he has the upper hand being the father of Kourtney’s kids and that they still have an incredibly special bond, and no one can come between that," the source revealed. "Their history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else and they both know that.”

The Happiest She's Ever Been

Kourtney dropped a mix of emoji in the caption of the post, explaining how she felt about the pictures.

Her followers went wild with the latest PDA-filled snaps.  As of this writing, it accrued more than 1.8 million likes in just three hours of posting. It also garnered over 8,900 comments in the same time frame from shippers all over the globe. Some of her celebrity friends also gushed over the photos.

"My baby," Travis commented, adding a red heart and flame emoji.

"Couple goals for life," wrote another Instagram user.

 

Latest Headlines

Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Divine In A Roberto Cavalli Dress

June 18, 2021

Drama Surrounding Luka Doncic & Mavericks Worsens After Donnie Nelson Firing

June 18, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Gets On The Floor & Break Dances

June 18, 2021

Jinger Duggar Is Real Handywoman In Cutoff Shorts

June 17, 2021

Sarah Hyland Stuns As 'Merida Dressed Up As Tarzan'

June 17, 2021

Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare, Biden Welcomes Decision: 'Big F*cking Deal'

June 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.