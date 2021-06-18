Kourtney Kardashian Packs On The PDA With Travis Barker On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker boyfriend Travis Barker showed some PDA on social media on Thursday night. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer were seen inside a studio wrapping their arms around each other. The couple, who first sparked dating speculation back in February, looked inseparable while they locked lips, not minding the camera.

Fans of the lovebirds went wild, and they couldn't contain their excitement. Kourtney and Travis have been dating for several months now, the two are still going strong, and are pretty much in love.