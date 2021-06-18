Trending Stories
Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Divine In A Roberto Cavalli Dress

Stassie Karanikolaou wears a black top.
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Stassie Karanikolaou has stunned her online audience once again, although this time she's fully clothed. A day ago, the 24-year-old model updated her Instagram with two stunning photos showing off a stellar designer dress that displayed her insanely fit figure. Since last week, Stassie has been uploading pictures from her recent vacation in the Turks & Caicos -- and most of them featured the influencer in swimwear or light clothing as she was at the beach. However, in the latest update, she went fully glam in a daring long dress by Roberto Cavalli.

She Went Full Glam

Scroll for the pictures. Stassie has always made headlines for her bold looks -- be it in a bikini or casual wear. But on occasion, she likes to dress up and wear stunning dresses, especially when she has an event to attend. In the latest post, the Greek-American model rocked a beige number that looked amazing against her sun-kissed complexion. The upper portion featured a bodysuit that had a thicker material than the rest of the dress. 

Keep Scrolling For The Snaps!

Stassie Karanikolaou wears a white dress.
Instagram | Stassie Karanikolaou

The garment had a deep neckline that reached her midsection, showing a glimpse of her flat stomach. To keep the piece from expanding too much, it had thin strings that were tied across her chest. It is also important to note that the dress was embellished with sparkly sequins and feathers from the lower part until the train. That said, the stunning garment mimicked a peacock, but in a different color. Nonetheless, the design was beyond beautiful.

So Stunning

Stassie could be seen walking up the stairs in her gorgeous Roberto Cavalli dress. The purpose of the snap was to capture the marvelous train trailing behind the influencer. The next picture in the series showed Stassie posing a few steps down the stairs, crossing her left leg over the other with her knee bent. She leaned on the wall, holding onto it with her left hand as she gazed at the camera lens.

A day ago, Stassie broke the news to her fans about her new feature in Bustle. She did an interview about her life and her friendship with Kylie.

Being Real & Vulnerable

Stassie explained in the interview how she felt about the quarantine last year and the pandemic in general. 

"I'm sitting in my bed crying, but I'm posting a photo of me on a beach,” the social media star revealed. "We need to start being real about the things that are happening behind the scenes, because if not, then how are we helping anyone? What's the point of all of this?"

Stassie also shared that she and Kylie don't hang together every day, but fans speculate the worst about their friendship. In a report by TooFab, she shared that she has known the beauty mogul since she was 13 years old. "If you think that because we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you're insane," she said.

 

