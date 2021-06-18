Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Divine In A Roberto Cavalli Dress

Stassie explained in the interview how she felt about the quarantine last year and the pandemic in general.

"I'm sitting in my bed crying, but I'm posting a photo of me on a beach,” the social media star revealed. "We need to start being real about the things that are happening behind the scenes, because if not, then how are we helping anyone? What's the point of all of this?"

Stassie also shared that she and Kylie don't hang together every day, but fans speculate the worst about their friendship. In a report by TooFab, she shared that she has known the beauty mogul since she was 13 years old. "If you think that because we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you're insane," she said.