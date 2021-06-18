Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Divine In A Roberto Cavalli Dress

Stassie Karanikolaou has stunned her online audience once again, although this time she's fully clothed. A day ago, the 24-year-old model updated her Instagram with two stunning photos showing off a stellar designer dress that displayed her insanely fit figure. Since last week, Stassie has been uploading pictures from her recent vacation in the Turks & Caicos -- and most of them featured the influencer in swimwear or light clothing as she was at the beach. However, in the latest update, she went fully glam in a daring long dress by Roberto Cavalli.