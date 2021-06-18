Drama Surrounding Luka Doncic & Mavericks Worsens After Donnie Nelson Firing

After they suffered a first-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star shooting guard Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that Doncic was frustrated with team executive Bob Voulgaris, who is considered as the "most influential voice" in the Mavericks' front office.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had strongly deniedThe Athletic's report, calling it a "total bulls***." However, the rumors about Doncic's frustration started gaining traction after the team fired Donnie Nelson as general manager and president of basketball operations.