Britney Spears Reveals If She'll Ever Return To The Stage

Britney Spears, who has not performed live since December 2017, today addressed the question of whether she'll ever "take the stage" again. The 39-year-old pop singer dedicated her Thursday Instagram update to another of her Q&As, posting from the backyard of her L.A. home and answering the three questions she claims have been coming in recently. Spears, followed by 30.1 million, talked her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also revealed whether or not live performances will ever be a thing again. See the details below.