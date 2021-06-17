Britney Spears Reveals If She'll Ever Return To The Stage

Scroll for the video. Britney had made July 2020 headlines for a similar Q&A, one seeing her reveal her favorite Disney movie and the fact that she prefers McDonald's to Burger King.

Speaking into the camera in a loose-flowing and embellished white dress with baggy sleeves, the singer opened with talk of her favorite "business" trip. For Britney, it was an Italy one for a Donatella Versace show, where she said the Italian fashion mogul "fined [sic] and dined" her. Next up, shoe size.