Britney Spears Reveals If She'll Ever Return To The Stage

Britney Spears close up
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears, who has not performed live since December 2017, today addressed the question of whether she'll ever "take the stage" again. The 39-year-old pop singer dedicated her Thursday Instagram update to another of her Q&As, posting from the backyard of her L.A. home and answering the three questions she claims have been coming in recently. Spears, followed by 30.1 million, talked her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also revealed whether or not live performances will ever be a thing again. See the details below.

Three Questions, Three Answers

Britney Spears in shirt and shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney had made July 2020 headlines for a similar Q&A, one seeing her reveal her favorite Disney movie and the fact that she prefers McDonald's to Burger King.

Speaking into the camera in a loose-flowing and embellished white dress with baggy sleeves, the singer opened with talk of her favorite "business" trip. For Britney, it was an Italy one for a Donatella Versace show, where she said the Italian fashion mogul "fined [sic] and dined" her. Next up, shoe size.

Keep Scrolling For The Video

The "Toxic" singer, recently recreating her iconic 2013 VMAs moment as she slipped into a snake-print catsuit, then said she was shoe size 7, this before addressing the major question of her returning to the stage.

Asking herself would she ever "take the stage again" and be "ready" to perform, the blonde said she didn't "know," adding that her life right now is in a "transition" phase and that she's "enjoying" herself. Britney had recently used this exact word to confirm time off. See more after the video.

Manager Said Possibly 'Never Again'

Britney Spears outdoors in striped top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Last year, Britney's long-term manager Larry Rudolph spoke of his famous client, stating:

"As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again."

Britney canceled her Las Vegas Residency in 2019, stating an "indefinite work hiatus." Scroll for more photos.

Fans Say They Never Asked

This wouldn't be the first time Britney's followers claim the questions she addresses were never asked. The primary comment on the singer's Instagram is nearly always asking if she's "okay," this amid her legal battles with dad Jamie Spears and concerns for her mental health.

"Baby the ONLY question we ask you is IF YOU ARE OK," one fan wrote today. "Honey no. We didn’t ask these. We love you though," another said. Spears continues to affirm she is doing well, even stating she's the "happiest" she's ever been in a November 2020 post.

