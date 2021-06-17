Trending Stories
Jinger Duggar Is Real Handywoman In Cutoff Shorts

Jinger Duggar smiles close up
Instagram | Jinger Duggar Vuolo
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Jinger Duggar showed off her summer style while getting some work done outdoors, and her proud husband, preacher Jeremy Vuolo, showed off the results of her fun outdoor project on Instagram

According to Jeremy, he came home and found his wife putting together a swing set for their oldest daughter, Felicity (which explains why he wasn't pictured helping out). The Counting On star and his followers praised Jinger for being an amazing mom, and her outfit choice received quite the positive reaction as well.   

"Best. Mom. Ever," Jeremy wrote. 

Jinger Knows Her Summer Trends

Jinger Duggar Vuolo stands beside swing set
Instagram | Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger rocked an article of clothing that's been been popular with celebrities this summer: a pair of denim cutoffs with a high waist. The look has been spotted on TikTok star Addison Rae, actress Priyanka Chopra, and model Hailey Baldwin. Hemline lengths vary, from the more modest "mom shorts" to the daringly high style named after The Dukes of Hazzard character Daisy Duke.

Jinger opted for a pair of faded shorts that had a medium-length frayed hem. She wore them with a tucked-in white T-shirt and flip flops with pink thongs and white soles. Her blond hair was pulled back in a high messy ponytail. 

Hot Duggar Summer?

While Jinger's cutoffs weren't super short, they were still a pretty extreme fashion choice for a member of her family. When Jinger lived at home with her parents, she played by their restrictive fashion rules, which strictly prohibited shorts, pants, and short skirts. 

In the book Growing Up Duggar, Jinger and three of her sisters—Jana, Jill and Jessa—explained that they learned to avoid showing a lot of leg because "Scripture states in several places that the uncovering of the thigh is nakedness." Quite a bit of Jinger's thighs were not covered, so it's likely that her parents would not approve of her outfit.

Jinger's Outfit Is A Hit

 

The Duggar sisters also wrote that they don't want people to be "distracted by what we're wearing," but all many of Jeremy's followers could focus on was Jinger's attire.

"Go girl with those shorts!!👍" wrote one fan.

"Yes girl!! You look so nice in your cute shorts! LA life!!"another commented. 

"Great mom!! Love the T-shirt and shorts!" a third message read. 

Jinger and Jeremy both rocked a summer look that wasn't quite on-trend in a recent photo. As reported by The Inquisitr, the couple wore shutter shades like those popularized by rapper Kanye West years ago.

Jinger Gets Praised For Getting It Done

Jinger still had a pair of pliers in her hand when Jeremy photographed her, and his followers were impressed with her handywoman skills.

"And she just gets it done. ✅ Those Duggar girls aren’t afraid to use a tool and build something great. No man required! 😉," wrote one Instagrammer. 

"Backyard fun! I'm sure Felicity will love it. I'm impressed with assembly in the heat...you guys said at book club it was going to be like 100! 🥵," another fan remarked.

Most of the comments were positive, but there were a few Instagrammers who thought that Jeremy should have been putting the swing set together. 

"You better treat her right. That’s something you should be doing, not your wife," wrote one person.

