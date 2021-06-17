Serena Williams Rocks Leggings To Teach Daughter Tennis Tricks

Scroll for the video. It showed the former World no. 1 on a court and with Olympia - both mom and daughter were equipped with racquets as Serena pulled a few tricks to get her 3-year-old interested. Serena suggested imagining that the tennis balls are snacks including crackers or cupcakes, even specifying a strawberry flavor for the baked treat.

"Head, shoulders, knees, and toes" was part of the warm-up, one seeing Serena flaunt her muscle machine of a body in tight dark leggings and a workout top.