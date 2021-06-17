Serena Williams Rocks Leggings To Teach Daughter Tennis Tricks

Serena Williams is teaching 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr. a few tricks on the court with a little "cupcake" twist and rocking leggings for the mommy-and-me workout. Earlier today, the tennis pro updated her Instagram with multiple videos showing her adorable little girl, admitting that the training might be a bit much for a 3-year-old, but it was impressive stuff as Olympia actually followed instructions, did a warm-up cardio drill, and was tempted by: "Want to play a fun game?" Check it out below.