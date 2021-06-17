Trending Stories
US Politics

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

US Politics

Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

Basketball

Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

brock lesnar

Full text of Brock Lesnar apology with video

Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Sarah Hyland Stuns As 'Merida Dressed Up As Tarzan'

Serena Williams Rocks Leggings To Teach Daughter Tennis Tricks

Serena Williams on the court
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Serena Williams is teaching 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr. a few tricks on the court with a little "cupcake" twist and rocking leggings for the mommy-and-me workout. Earlier today, the tennis pro updated her Instagram with multiple videos showing her adorable little girl, admitting that the training might be a bit much for a 3-year-old, but it was impressive stuff as Olympia actually followed instructions, did a warm-up cardio drill, and was tempted by: "Want to play a fun game?" Check it out below.

Cupcake Trick

Serena Williams' little girl playing tennis
SerenaWilliams/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It showed the former World no. 1 on a court and with Olympia - both mom and daughter were equipped with racquets as Serena pulled a few tricks to get her 3-year-old interested. Serena suggested imagining that the tennis balls are snacks including crackers or cupcakes, even specifying a strawberry flavor for the baked treat.

"Head, shoulders, knees, and toes" was part of the warm-up, one seeing Serena flaunt her muscle machine of a body in tight dark leggings and a workout top.

Scroll For The Video

Little Olympia wore a colorful patterned dress and sneakers, with Serena heard saying: "So how many crackers do you want?" This kid wanted five as she was trained to "hit a forehand here," and there was plenty of sprinting as Serena encouraged her daughter to "run, run, run, run, RUN!"

"Part 1: Into the thick of it! Warm up," Serena had captioned the first video, one clocking over 300,000 likes in an hour and even getting a like from supermodel Naomi Campbell. More after it.

See The Second Video Below

Serena Williams doing Olympia's hair
SerenaWilliams/Instagram

Serena, 39, is a mom to Olympia with 2017-married husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. "I am ready. Tennis dad mode activated," he replied to the first video, one followed by more training as Serena delivered "part 2." The star's Serena clothing brand was also quick to reply: "Name a sweeter moment, we'll wait."

"Legend in the making," one fan replied, with another saying: "She's a natural! Already!!" Part 3, meanwhile, came with dad Alexis writing: "Historic" as trips "from grandpa" were shared. Scroll for more photos.

Getting Raw About Motherhood

Serena made headlines on Instagram for getting real about motherhood and a career last year. A makeup-free photo came with the star saying it isn't "easy."

"I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama," Williams added.

Serena has since admitted that she "side-eyed" Olympia for coughing during the first wave of the pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Hyland Stuns As 'Merida Dressed Up As Tarzan'

June 17, 2021

Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare, Biden Welcomes Decision: 'Big F*cking Deal'

June 17, 2021

Stephen Colbert Mocks 'Grandpa' Joe Biden For Losing His Temper

June 17, 2021

Ava Max Reveals Mariah Carey Birthmark

June 17, 2021

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

June 17, 2021

Spoilers For Thursday's 'General Hospital': Finn Has A Realization And Anna Questions Liz

June 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.