Salma Hayek Reacts To Massive Achievement In Plunging Dress

Salma Hayek today dug out the perfect photo as she said she's both "surprised" and "happy" at what's ultimately a massive achievement. The 54-year-old actress, whose 2021 comes packed with movie releases, made her Thursday Instagram update a bit of a reaction one, taking to the platform and announcing that she's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Salma, followed by 18 million, uploaded a killer red carpet throwback, one notably seeing the Mexican with a surprised face and open mouth. Check it out below.