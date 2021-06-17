Salma Hayek Reacts To Massive Achievement In Plunging Dress

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek today dug out the perfect photo as she said she's both "surprised" and "happy" at what's ultimately a massive achievement. The 54-year-old actress, whose 2021 comes packed with movie releases, made her Thursday Instagram update a bit of a reaction one, taking to the platform and announcing that she's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Salma, followed by 18 million, uploaded a killer red carpet throwback, one notably seeing the Mexican with a surprised face and open mouth. Check it out below.

'Surprised' And 'Happy'

Salma Hayek outdoors in a dress
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Hayek, this year appearing in The Eternals, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss, and upcoming movie House of Gucci, posted a photo showing her at an event and in one heck of a look.

The MCU face, in a plunging and strappy white bodycon dress and satin-lined matching white coat, had her outerwear off the shoulder for a show-stopping finish, with the throwback also seeing the star looking sideways, a little caught-off-guard, and with a shocked expression.

See The Photo Below

Salma, who racked up over 40,000 likes in under an hour as her photo went live, took to her caption, writing:

"Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star ⭐️ in the Hollywood walk of fame!"

Hayek then sent thanks to "the fans for their support through the years." More photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

Salma Hayek outdoors in hat and skirt
SalmaHayek/Instagram

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, boasting 2,690 five-pointed stars as it honors the elite of the industry, recognizes stars from acting to music. The likes of "Stripped" singer Christina Aguilera and legend Audrey Hepburn have a star, as do The Bee Gees, The Beatles, plus Tom Hanks, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, and American Idol host Simon Cowell.

Salma's fans today threw her epic love and congratulations: "Love you so much!" one wrote, with another saying they were "super excited" for her. More photos below.

Lived Out Her Dream

Hayek is fresh from being profiled by InStyle, with the feature seeing the star address her early career days and the struggles than came with it. "Many people told me, 'You're no good, you're never gonna make it,'" she revealed.

"What if I had listened to those idiots?" Then she corrects herself: "I did listen to them. I would cry myself to sleep, and give up, and then try again just a little bit - almost embarrassed to admit my dream of being an actress."

