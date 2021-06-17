Sarah Hyland Stuns As 'Merida Dressed Up As Tarzan'

Sarah Hyland just showed Disney that the entertainment conglomerate knows exactly who to call if it ever decides to film live-action versions of its animated movies Brave or Tarzan. Sarah gave her Instagram followers a peek at her dramatic new look, and it has to have her fans wondering if she's going to get married as a redhead.

Or maybe the Modern Family star's bold hairstyle is just for her exciting new project. Read on to learn more about Sarah's upcoming series and why it might appeal to Disney fans.