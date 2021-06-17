Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare, Biden Welcomes Decision: 'Big F*cking Deal'

The United States Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday yet another challenge to the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

In a 7-2 decision, the court rejected the Republican argument that Obamacare's individual mandate -- the requirement that an individual have health insurance -- violates the U.S. Constitution.

Republicans have long sought to repeal Obamacare.

When he took office in January 2017, former President Donald Trump promised that repealing and replacing the law would be his number one priority, though he never actually proposed an alternative.