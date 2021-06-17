Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

Basketball

Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Entertainment

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. And Lauren Burnham Reveal Baby Boy's Name

US Politics

Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid, Insists 'People Are Liking Me More Now Than Ever Before'

Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

CEOs Calling For Americans To Get Back In The Office

Morgan Stanley CEO James P. Gorman speaks at a conference.
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard
Business
Damir Mujezinovic

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy and upended the lives of millions in an unprecedented way.

At the same time, the disruptions caused by the novel virus have changed the way people work, allowing millions to do their office jobs from the comfort of their homes.

Though workers have largely welcomed such changes, executives have not.

James Gorman, the CEO of investment bank Morgan Stanley, said this week that he expected company employees to return to the office in New York City by the end of summer. 

Here's What Gorman Said 

At an investing conference this week, Gorman made it clear that he wants Morgan Stanley employees to return to the company's New York City office.

"If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office. And we want you in the office," he said, according to The Hill.

"If you want to get paid New York rates, you work in New York. None of this 'I'm in Colorado ... and getting paid like I'm sitting in New York City.' Sorry. That doesn't work."

And Here's What Other CEOs Say

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the U.S. Congress.
Gettyimages | Pool

As Forbes reported, most CEOs have echoed Borman.

David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, stressed that he wants his employees back at the office. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, has already returned to the office and wants his workers to do the same. Netflix cofounder and co-CEO Reed Hastings, meanwhile, recently said that he does not see "any positives" in remote work.

There are a few notable exceptions, however. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, recently told his employees that they may work remotely "forever." 

Scroll For Data

Employees have gotten used to the flexibility of working from home. As Newsweek reported, a recent study by the Best Practice Institute found that 83 percent of CEOs want employees to return in person. However, only 10 percent of workers want to come back.

Meanwhile, a Wakefield Research study found that 66 percent of employees are worried about the health risks involved with returning to the office, while more than 60 percent believe companies should make vaccinations mandatory and fear their employer will relax coronavirus safety measures too soon.

'Seismic Standoff' Between CEOS & Workers

In a recent column for The Washington Post, writer Tracy Moore argued that a "seismic standoff" may be brewing between employers and employees.

The expansion of remote work that took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moore wrote, "suggested there was a different culture on the horizon -- one that accepted the realities of family, health, disability and more, and that, critically, treated workers as adults capable of managing their lives and their deadlines."

CEOs clearly want things to go back to how they were before the pandemic, will employees put up a fight?

Reports of CEOs demanding workers get back in the office emerged less than a week after ProPublica released a trove of IRS information detailing how the wealthiest men in America pay little to no income taxes.

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For Thursday's 'General Hospital': Finn Has A Realization And Anna Questions Liz

June 17, 2021

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

June 17, 2021

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. And Lauren Burnham Reveal Baby Boy's Name

June 17, 2021

Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

June 17, 2021

Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid, Insists 'People Are Liking Me More Now Than Ever Before'

June 17, 2021

Joe Rogan Warns 'Dangerous' Donald Trump 'Can Incite A Bunch Of Morons To Do Something Really F*cking Stupid'

June 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.