CEOs Calling For Americans To Get Back In The Office

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy and upended the lives of millions in an unprecedented way.

At the same time, the disruptions caused by the novel virus have changed the way people work, allowing millions to do their office jobs from the comfort of their homes.

Though workers have largely welcomed such changes, executives have not.

James Gorman, the CEO of investment bank Morgan Stanley, said this week that he expected company employees to return to the office in New York City by the end of summer.