The past week has been quite the journey for The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham. The Bachelor fans followed her pregnancy with twins, along with a miscarriage prior to that, and now the babies have arrived.

The couple shared fun news via their YouTube channel Wednesday, as Lauren and their baby boy were ready to be released from the hospital. Unfortunately, baby girl had to stay for a bit in the NICU where she has remained since she was born.