Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that was broadcast on Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump acknowledged that President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Though he said he "didn't win" the 2020 race, Trump nonetheless claimed that Biden and the Democrats won thanks to widespread voting fraud.

There is no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged and courts across the country have rejected lawsuits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign.

In addition, for the first time ever, Trump wished Biden success in leading the United States.