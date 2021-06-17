Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Sydney Sweeney and her Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow teamed up to recreate one of Old Hollywood's most memorable photos. They channeled blond bombshell Jayne Mansfield and screen legend Sophia Loren, the latter of whom served up what may be the most famous side-eye of all time. Sydney played the role of Jayne, an actress and pinup model whose curvy figure made her one of the biggest sex symbols of the '50s and '60s. Maude, meanwhile, did her best impression of the Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren.