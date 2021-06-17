Trending Stories
Basketball

Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

US Politics

Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid, Insists 'People Are Liking Me More Now Than Ever Before'

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Special Occasion With Sensational Mid-Air Selfie

US Politics

Joe Rogan Warns 'Dangerous' Donald Trump 'Can Incite A Bunch Of Morons To Do Something Really F*cking Stupid'

Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

Donald Trump Teases 2024 Bid, Insists 'People Are Liking Me More Now Than Ever Before'

Former President Donald Trump smiles as he prepares to deliver a speech.
Gettyimages | David Dee Delgado
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News that was broadcast on Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed the upcoming midterm elections and teased a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity, the former president suggested that he intends to play kingmaker role in 2022, given that conservative voters pay close attention to his endorsements.

Trump also claimed that he is more popular now than ever before, because of what President Joe Biden has done to the United States since he was inaugurated. 

Watch The Video Below 

Hannity kicked off the discussion by asking Trump about his potential role in the 2022 midterm elections, when the Republican Party will seek to win back control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The former president responded by arguing that his endorsements can make or break a Republican congressional candidate's chances of winning an election, as reported by Mediaite.

"So, I’m very honored to say that my endorsement means more than any endorsement that has ever been given by anybody," he said.

Trump 2024

The conversation then shifted to the 2024 presidential election, with Trump suggesting that he is looking at launching a comeback White House campaign.

"But if you look at the numbers, people are liking me more now than ever before. But I think that’s -- the reason is they’re watching what’s happening with our country," the former president claimed.

"They’re watching no energy independence. They’re watching the border... This isn’t just border. This is death and criminals pouring into our country. They’re looking at the economy. They’re looking at inflation. They’re looking at interest rates. They’re looking at gasoline prices, and I guess it’s making me very popular."

Biden Is More Popular Than Trump

President Joe Biden holds a news conference.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts

Trump is still incredibly popular among Republicans and remains by far the most influential political figure on the right. For instance, a Quinnipiac University poll released in May found that 66 percent of GOP voters want Trump to run again in 2024 and believe the 2020 election was stolen from him.

However, overall Biden is more popular. In fact, as Newsweek noted, hypothetical Trump vs. Biden matchup polls show that the Democrat would win in a landslide. For example, an April Ipsos poll showed Biden leading Trump by 17 percentage points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. 

2024 Presidential Election

It remains unclear if Biden, who is 78 years old, will seek reelection in 2024 or let Vice President Kamala Harris -- who is 56 - replace him.

Though Trump has repeatedly teased another White House bid, it has been speculated that other high-profile Republicans are looking into running for president.

According to The Hill, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley are all seen as potential 2024 contenders. 

Latest Headlines

Joe Rogan Warns 'Dangerous' Donald Trump 'Can Incite A Bunch Of Morons To Do Something Really F*cking Stupid'

June 17, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Special Occasion With Sensational Mid-Air Selfie

June 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner Transforms Into A Tennis Player For New Alo Yoga Ad

June 17, 2021

American Jewish Congress Rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Apology

June 17, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

June 17, 2021

Addison Rae Goes Country In Cowboy Boots With Taylor Swift Lyrics

June 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.