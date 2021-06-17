In an interview with Fox News that was broadcast on Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed the upcoming midterm elections and teased a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity, the former president suggested that he intends to play kingmaker role in 2022, given that conservative voters pay close attention to his endorsements.

Trump also claimed that he is more popular now than ever before, because of what President Joe Biden has done to the United States since he was inaugurated.