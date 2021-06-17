Joe Rogan Warns 'Dangerous' Donald Trump 'Can Incite A Bunch Of Morons To Do Something Really F*cking Stupid'

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan argued on Wednesday in favor of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

The riot broke out as then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election based on conspiracy theories. Five people died in the riot, including police officer Brian Sicknick.

Rogan commented on the issue on his podcast, while talking to political commentators Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, who recently left The Hill to launch their own show.