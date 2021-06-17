Trending Stories
Joe Rogan Warns 'Dangerous' Donald Trump 'Can Incite A Bunch Of Morons To Do Something Really F*cking Stupid'

Podcast host Joe Rogan speaks on The Joe Rogan Experience.
[YouTube][PowerfulJRE]
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan argued on Wednesday in favor of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

The riot broke out as then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election based on conspiracy theories. Five people died in the riot, including police officer Brian Sicknick.

Rogan commented on the issue on his podcast, while talking to political commentators Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, who recently left The Hill to launch their own show.

Read What Rogan Said Below 

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed last month a bill that would establish a January 6 commission, but the legislation died in the Senate due to a lack of Republican support.

This topic came up during Wednesday's The Joe Rogan Experience, per Mediaite, when Enjeti suggested that focusing on the January 6 riot would be a waste of time and that Congress better focus on more pressing issues, such as rising home prices.

"OK, but they’re not mutually exclusive," Rogan pushed back against his guest's argument.

Rogan's Argument

Rogan told Enjeti that it is "really important" to establish an independent commission, because "it highlights the reasons why a guy like Donald Trump is so f*cking dangerous."

"[It] is because a guy can incite a bunch of morons to do something really f*cking stupid. And now that he’s silenced off of social media, and now that that actually did happen, once it becomes a thing, it could be like mass shootings, Right? They didn’t exist. Then they did. Now they’re a thing. That could be a thing."

Enjeti Responds

Pundit Saagar Enjeti speaks on The Joe Rogan Experience.
[YouTube][PowerfulJRE]

Enjeti did not agree with Rogan, insisting that investigations into the Capitol riot would "dominate the news cycle" and divert the public's attention away from more important issues.

"If it was a real commission, I would believe you, Joe. But knowing how these things work, I know that this commission would be some sort of bullsh*t, like the Benghazi report before it or many of these others," he said.

As Mediaite noted, unlike the House Select Committee on Benghazi, the proposed January 6 commission would be bipartisan.

January 6 Commission

As The Hill reported, after Republicans voted against establishing an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riot, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to force another vote on the bill.

All publicly-available evidence suggests that the attack on the Capitol was incited by Trump and carried out by a violent group of his supporters, but most Republicans believe otherwise. 

In a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released last month, 73 percent of Republican respondents said that "left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad" bear "some" or a "great deal" of responsibility for the attack.

