Kendall Jenner Transforms Into A Tennis Player For New Alo Yoga Ad

Kendall Jenner wears a black dress.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Kendall Jenner's fans have already swooned over her gorgeous vacation snapshots, which happened only a few days ago. On June 16, she gave her followers a glimpse of her new ad campaign for Alo Yoga. The supermodel has partnered with many brands, and the top-of-the-line athleisure wear is only one of them. However, her latest for the ad may be her best look yet.

On June 15, the reality star delighted her 169 million Instagram followers with a couple of swimwear photos from her dreamy vacation with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. As always, she looked gorgeous in all the pics.

She Looks Like A Pro

For the new campaign, Kendall sported a white sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline and spaghetti-style straps. The thick stretchable band at the base was light pink. She paired the upper garment with a white tennis skirt with classic pleats. Its waistline sat high up on her torso, obscuring her belly button from view. However, it highlighted her tiny waist. The length reached her upper thighs, flaunting her long legs. Scroll down for the pic and video.

Keep Scrolling For The Post!

Kendall Jenner wears a green bikini.
Instagram | Kendall Jenner

In the photo, Kendall could be seen posing on a green bench. She sat with her legs crossed as she leaned on the backrest of the chair while holding onto her sunglasses. A tennis racket was placed beside her, and it had the Alo Yoga logo.

A swipe to the right showed a video of Kendall, sitting on the same spot. She slightly moved her hips as she gazed over her outfit with her arms placed on the backrest. As the videographer moved closer to her, she looked up and smiled at the camera.

She's Smitten

Kendall has always been the secretive one out of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch. She has kept her relationship away from the spotlight compared to her sisters. Not until a few days ago when she celebrated a special milestone with her beau.

In fact, the Victoria's Secret model made a "very public" post about her one-year anniversary with Devin.  The two went on a trip to Sedona, Arizona with friends to celebrate the special occasion.

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," a source told People

As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple also went out for a date in New York last April. That said, they really make time for each other despite their busy schedules.

Fans Loved Her Look

The TV personality also shared more stunning snaps from her latest excursion. While she didn't include a photo of the NBA star, fans were still gushing over how happy she looked.

As for her latest update, Kendall changed the settings on her share where no one can leave comments. Nonetheless, the update received tons of love from her fans.  The post has accrued more than 2.1 million likes in less than 24 hours of posting.

In the caption, she dropped a tennis ball emoji and tagged Alo Yoga's social media page. She also added a special hashtag that was relevant to her ad.

 

