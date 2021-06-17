Kendall has always been the secretive one out of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch. She has kept her relationship away from the spotlight compared to her sisters. Not until a few days ago when she celebrated a special milestone with her beau.

In fact, the Victoria's Secret model made a "very public" post about her one-year anniversary with Devin. The two went on a trip to Sedona, Arizona with friends to celebrate the special occasion.

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," a source told People.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple also went out for a date in New York last April. That said, they really make time for each other despite their busy schedules.