Kendall Jenner's fans have already swooned over her gorgeous vacation snapshots, which happened only a few days ago. On June 16, she gave her followers a glimpse of her new ad campaign for Alo Yoga. The supermodel has partnered with many brands, and the top-of-the-line athleisure wear is only one of them. However, her latest for the ad may be her best look yet.
On June 15, the reality star delighted her 169 million Instagram followers with a couple of swimwear photos from her dreamy vacation with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. As always, she looked gorgeous in all the pics.