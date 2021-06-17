American Jewish Congress Rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Apology

The American Jewish Congress (AJC) rejected Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's apology for likening House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

In an interview last month, Greene argued that lawmakers who refuse to wear masks are being treated the way Jews were treated during World War II.

Greene's remarks were widely condemned. This week she visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington and then issued an apology, saying that she regrets making the inappropriate comparison.

According to the AJC, however, her apology means nothing.