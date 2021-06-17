Kourtney Kardashian Looks Insanely Gorgeous In Her 'Post-Matcha, Pre-Zoodles Fitting'

Kourtney Kardashian gave her 127 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, June 16, when she shared a glamorous new update. The 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked nothing short of gorgeous in her stunning outfit that was picked out by her amazing group of stylists. The mother of three rocked a bikini top paired with shorts and a sequined cover-up that only she could pull off.

Work-life balance is very important to Kourtney. While she posted about her shoot for Poosh, she also shared some snaps from her recent trip to the beach -- which were shared on her Instagram stories.