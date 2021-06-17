Stassie Karanikolaou Promotes Victoria Villarroel's New Swimwear Line In Turks And Caicos

Trending Stories
Stassie Karanikolaou wears a blue satin dress with black lace.
Gettyimages | Tommaso Boddi
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Stassie Karanikolaou recently thrilled her 10.5 million followers on Instagram with a stunning update consisting of several snaps from her recent vacation to the Turks & Caicos. The trip was in celebration of her 24th birthday, and she stayed on the island for a couple of days for some relaxation. For the special occasion, the influencer spent the day at the beach, wearing a special swimwear set. The bikini she wore was a product from her best friend Victoria Villarroel's new swimwear line. Check out the pics below.
 

Loving The Beach Life

In the first picture, Stassie was photographed in her swimwear, standing on the fine, white sand. She angled her body sideways and placed her left foot forward, which caused her knee to bend. The model raised both of her arms and placed her hands behind her head while holding her locks while looking straight into the camera. In the second pic, Stassie had her backside facing the photographer. She placed her hands on her lower hips as she raised her chin toward the sky with her eyes closed.

Supportive Best Friend

Stassie wore a colorful two-piece swimsuit. The print looked similar to that of an animal print but in purple and orange colors. The swimwear boasted padded triangle cups and thin straps that stretched over her body for support. As for the matching bottoms, they featured a small ruched fabric and strings that were tied on the sides of her waist. The low-cut waistline displayed her flat tummy, while the high leg cuts accentuated her hips and thighs.

In the caption, Stassie tagged Victoria's label and hinted that the brand will launch its first swimwear line in a week.

Keep Scrolling For The Pics!

Stassie Karanikolaou wears a green dress.
Instagram | Stassie Karanikolaou

Judging from the sky and the lighting in the snaps, the photoshoot session happened at sunset when the sunshine wasn't as bright. Still, the soft glow of the sun enveloped her body, making her skin appear glowing.

Coconut trees, a building, and a lounge area comprised her background. According to the geotag, she was still in the Turks & Caicos.

Stassie flew to the British Overseas Territory right after her 24th birthday. She took tons of content from her time there and has been posting daily. But according to her Instagram stories, she's back home in California and even working out with a friend.

24 & Happy

Stassie had a star-studded birthday celebration with influencer and rumored boyfriend Zack Bia. According to the Daily Mail, the joint party took place at the Goya Studios in Hollywood.

Recently, Stassie also landed on the June cover of Bustle, where she also did a special interview about her life.

As for the bikini pics, they earned more than 600,000 likes. Fans also adored the post and left over 1,700 comments.

"You are simply stunning!" one of her followers wrote.

"That body though!" added another Instagram user.

 

