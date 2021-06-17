Katy Perry Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In Italy

Katy Perry recently went on a trip to Italy to get a much-needed vacation. The singer spent the getaway with her longtime beau and fiancé Orlando Bloom. Since jetting off to the magical destination, Katy has been sharing some dreamy snapshots and posting them to her Instagram page. In the latest update, she uploaded a photo dump of their excursion in Venice -- and all were fabulous! She even gave a sneak peek at the hotel they're staying at and of course a sweet kiss for her fans to gush upon.
