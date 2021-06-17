Katy Perry Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In Italy

Scroll down to see the snapshots. The publication claims that the price of the nightly accommodation starts around €5,000. The couple stayed at The Aman, which was located in one of Venice's eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shared some snaps from their trip. In a report by People, the couple rode the famous gondola together, and while going under a bridge, they shared a kiss for "good luck."