Katy Perry Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In Italy

Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Katy Perry recently went on a trip to Italy to get a much-needed vacation. The singer spent the getaway with her longtime beau and fiancé Orlando Bloom. Since jetting off to the magical destination, Katy has been sharing some dreamy snapshots and posting them to her Instagram page. In the latest update, she uploaded a photo dump of their excursion in Venice -- and all were fabulous! She even gave a sneak peek at the hotel they're staying at and of course a sweet kiss for her fans to gush upon.
 

Living Her Best Life

Scroll for the pictures. The 36-year-old songwriter wore a lovely yellow dress in the first picture. She posed on one of Venice's many small bridges overlooking the waterway. The second pic showed a wall with a message that said "unlock your soul." A swipe to the right showed a photo of their dinner. The next picture featured Katy lounging on one of Venice's boats. She held her dog in her arms as she gazed at the scenery.

As Random As It Gets

Included in the series of photos was a paparazzi shot of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing. Obviously, she's a fan and thought to include the pic of the famous kiss in there just to give more diversity. Katy also added a video of Italians making the world-renown glass in Burano. Meanwhile, the last picture showed Orlando lounging in bed inside a lovely bedroom. According to the Daily Mail, the hotel room costs some serious money a night. 

Keep Scrolling For The Snaps!

Katy Perry wears a cow-print corset top and a gold cross necklace.
Instagram | Katy Perry

Scroll down to see the snapshots. The publication claims that the price of the nightly accommodation starts around €5,000. The couple stayed at The Aman, which was located in one of Venice's eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal. 

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shared some snaps from their trip. In a report by People, the couple rode the famous gondola together, and while going under a bridge, they shared a kiss for "good luck."

The Post Got Over 1.8 Million Likes

In the caption of the post, Katy simply dropped a spaghetti emoji and tagged her hotel as her location.

Since being published on the social media site, Katy's latest addition to her feed gained more than 1.8 million likes and over 11,500 messages. A lot of her fans went to the comments section and wrote gushing notes. Most of them raved about her recent getaway, while others took note of the Bennifer pic.

"Screaming at the JLo pic," a follower wrote.

"These pics are a vibe! I want to go there. You and Orlando are so lucky. Stay in love!" added another admirer.

 

