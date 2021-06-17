Khloe Kardashian Models 'Essential' Jumpsuit After Surprise Gift From Suzanne Somers

As long-time fans are aware, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have adopted "Jane" and "Suzanne" aliases for their workout sessions, as a tribute to Jane Fonda and Suzanne Sommers.

As such, the gift was all the more meaningful, since the sisters are such huge fans of the 80's workout icons.

Khloe immediately texted Kourtney, who replied: "Omg Suzanne!!!!!!!! Our dreams have come true! Where’s mine!? I need one!"

"What a birthday gift!!!" Khloe responded. "I’m dying. Now we need Jane to send you something."

Fox News reached out to Suzanne Somers following the exchange, who was touched by Khloe's unbridled admiration.

"I’m flattered by this cute joke she and Kourtney have with their alter egos as me and Jane Fonda! I figured Khloe should see where it all started, with the ThighMaster!"

The 74-year-old told Fox News she reciprocated the feeling and was "a great admirer of the entire Kardashian family."

"Show business is a cruel blood sport and very few rise to the top and then maintain that position for many, many years. The Kardashians have done that in spades," said Somers. "Khloe is young, smart, beautiful and an incredible businesswoman… Also, major kudos to my friend Kris Jenner – she’s a genius! Her wise and steady stewardship, and undoubtedly her vision, has served her family well."