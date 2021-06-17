Trending Stories
Basketball

Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

TV

Drexelle McBride: On 'Murder Chose Me' Vietnam Vet Shot, Killed By Prostitute

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Demi Rose Lounges In Her Floral Swimsuit In Ibiza

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Khloe Kardashian Models 'Essential' Jumpsuit After Surprise Gift From Suzanne Somers

Khloe Kardashian smiles in a beige blazer and black top at an 2016 Allergan KYBELLA event.
Gettyimages | Cindy Ord
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Khloe Kardashian looked fit and fabulous in a new selfie added to her Instagram page on Wednesday night. Following the success of her swimwear line last month, the Good American owner has just launched an "Essential" activewear collection and is already flooding her feed with her new designs. 

Her latest offering saw the reality star and entrepreneur rocking a figure-hugging jumpsuit as she photographed herself in the mirror, and scored more than 728,000 likes in the first nine hours. Check it out below.  

Fitness But Make It Glam

Khloe Kardashian snaps a selfie in a strappy black jumpsuit.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

Khloe displayed her internet-famous curves in a strappy one-piece with a biker-short style, sold on the Good American website as the "Essential Strappy Scoop Biker Jumpsuit." It comes in two colors, putty and black. She opted to model the latter. 

The 36-year-old reality star showcased the item while sitting on the floor with her knee raised. She leaned her back against a light-toned wall, the color contrast accentuating her hourglass figure. Keep going for more photos from the new collection!

Selfie Spree

Khloe Kardashian models beige crop top and leggings for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

Khloe's sporty look was complete with a chic glam and eye-catching stiletto manicure. She wore her signature "Koko" necklace and rocked a sleek, straight hairstyle.

Other selfies of Khloe in Good American apparel showed her looking gorgeous in the lace-up "Bombshell Legging" and crop top, with a loving comment from Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloe shares her 3-year-old daughter True, blowing up her feed.

The E! star unveiled her new drop on Instagram on June 15 with a photo-heavy update of herself in the "Shine" tracksuit, racking up over 1.5 million likes.

More photos below!

Early Birthday Present

Khloe Kardashian models beige crop top and leggings for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

The latest update came hours after Khloe made headlines for receiving a surprise present from none other than workout guru Suzanne Somers. The Good American founder was gifted a signed ThighMaster and couldn't contain her excitement as she shared the news in her Instagram stories. 

"You guys, my birthday came early this year because look at what I got," she gushed, as quoted by People magazine. "I got a f***ing ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says ‘To Khloé, come and knock on my door!’ I don’t think you guys understand, I could never use this because I need to put this in a f***ing plexiglass box. I cannot believe it." 

'Jane And Suzanne'

Giphy | E!

As long-time fans are aware, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have adopted "Jane" and "Suzanne" aliases for their workout sessions, as a tribute to Jane Fonda and Suzanne Sommers.

As such, the gift was all the more meaningful, since the sisters are such huge fans of the 80's workout icons.

Khloe immediately texted Kourtney, who replied: "Omg Suzanne!!!!!!!! Our dreams have come true! Where’s mine!? I need one!"

"What a birthday gift!!!" Khloe responded. "I’m dying. Now we need Jane to send you something."

Fox News reached out to Suzanne Somers following the exchange, who  was touched by Khloe's unbridled admiration. 

"I’m flattered by this cute joke she and Kourtney have with their alter egos as me and Jane Fonda! I figured Khloe should see where it all started, with the ThighMaster!" 

 The 74-year-old told Fox News she reciprocated the feeling and was "a great admirer of the entire Kardashian family."  

"Show business is a cruel blood sport and very few rise to the top and then maintain that position for many, many years. The Kardashians have done that in spades," said Somers. "Khloe is young, smart, beautiful and an incredible businesswoman… Also, major kudos to my friend Kris Jenner – she’s a genius!  Her wise and steady stewardship, and undoubtedly her vision, has served her family well."

Latest Headlines

Katy Perry Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In Italy

June 17, 2021

Demi Rose Lounges In Her Floral Swimsuit In Ibiza

June 17, 2021

Larsa Pippen Says Her 'Future Is Bright' While Clad In White Dress

June 17, 2021

Thursday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Obrecht Questions Jason

June 16, 2021

Met Gala 2021: Celebrities Who've Been Banned From The Event

June 16, 2021

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. & Lauren Burham Shares Baby Update: 'Today Is So Bittersweet'

June 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.