Kristin Cavallari Challenged Over Bikini Selfie With Young Son

Scroll for the photo. Kristin is a mom to kids Jaxon and Saylor alongside Camden. All three are shared with ex Jay Cutler, with eldest Camden born in 2012, one year before the former couple tied the knot.

The chilled snap showed Kristin kicked back on a poolside and towel-laid lounger. The Uncommon James founder, rocking a super-healthy tan, showed off in a white halterneck bikini top, sending out a kiss-face from under a stylish straw hat and with Camden next to her.