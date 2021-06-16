Kristin Cavallari Challenged Over Bikini Selfie With Young Son

Kristin Cavallari is catching heat over her latest bikini selfie, one that brought the 34-year-old with her eldest son, aged 8. On Tuesday, the Very Cavallari star updated with a vacation photo featuring eldest son Camden, with the pouty shot notably blocking out Camden's face as Cavallari chooses to keep certain aspects of her life private. The shot including a tender mom-and-son moment has now sparked a storm, with fans questioning the point of the image when the face has been hidden. Check it out below.