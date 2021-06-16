Sommer Ray Announces 'Sommer's Camp' With Palm Springs Video

Sommer Ray is splashing about a pool, dancing in a bodysuit, and offering all-around fun as she announces exciting 2021 plans for "Sommer Camp." The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, fresh from the launch of her IAMRAIS beauty brand, today updated for her 26.6 million Instagram followers with even more news. September will see the Colorado native hosting her own wellness and music festival, one promising plenty of pool fun and workouts, plus DJs and a hotel setting. Check it out below.