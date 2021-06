Spoilers for Thursday's episode of General Hospital hint at plenty of action related to Britt and Jason. Now that the two are back in Port Charles, they are trying to figure out how to move forward. It seems they will both get roped into awkward conversations as a result.

During Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, Britt and Jason reconnected after all of the chaos of the past few weeks. They both agreed what happened in Canada wasn't necessarily staying in Canada.