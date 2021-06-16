Miley Cyrus Rocks Bikini To Support Women-Owned Businesses

Trending Stories
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is stunning fans while in a green string bikini as she shouts out a well-known face. The 28-year-old singer today big-time name-dropped rapper Megan Thee Stallion, posting swimwear selfies for her 134 million Instagram followers and ushering in another "Hot Girl Summer." Swiping the phrase from the "WAP" queen herself, Miley gave a nod to women making money in business, even joking that treating a woman badly can backfire - you "never know" when they'll start a business, she wrote. Check it out below.

'Hot Girl Summer'

Miley Cyrus smiles in jeans
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones shared as stories today by the former Hannah Montana star. Miley, who wore the same bikini to debut her new lower back tattoo today, updated in selfie mode, indoors, and looking beyond fresh-faced with scraped-back hair as she showcased one summer-ready bikini body.

The "Prisoner" hit-maker, all golden tan and with a markedly fresh face glow, wore a swirl-print two-piece highlighting her famous body, writing: "My girls got me looking right & tight for this hot girl summmmmer."

See More Photos Below

Miley Cyrus home bikini selfie
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Making direct eye contact, the former Disney star added: "Be nice to your friends. You never know when they are gonna start bad -ss female owned/ran businesses."

Quick to follow were video stories as the blonde added: "It's been a hot girl summer for like 3 years straight. No breaks @theestallion #ThotGirlSh-t." The hashtag is, of course, the latest release from Texan hip-hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion. The Fashion Nova face trademarked "Hot Girl Summer" back in 2019. See the rest after the photo.

Scroll For More Snaps!

Empowering women for years, Miley is a known feminist, showing off the trait in 2019 with her "Mother's Daughter" track. In 2013, the singer was quoted as saying: “I know what I’m doing. I know I’m shocking you," adding:

“There’s something empowering about what I’m doing right now. Especially having short hair don’t care. I think it’s empowering for girls. Because there’s not one thing that defines what beauty is.”

Stallion, who does not have a brand, does, however, boast a collection with Fashion Nova. More photos below.

Celebrity Female-Owned Businesses

Miley had said you never know when a woman might start a lucrative business. The concept is, itself, rife in Hollywood. At mogul level, there's Kim Kardashian and little sister Kylie Jenner with their KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics brands. Rihanna, worth $600 million, has Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty and Skin, with stars from country to reality boasting high-profile brands.

Singer Carrie Underwood runs her CALIA clothing and Fit52 apps, and there's even business from Teen Mom faces Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry.

