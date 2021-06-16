Miley Cyrus Rocks Bikini To Support Women-Owned Businesses

Scroll for the photos, ones shared as stories today by the former Hannah Montana star. Miley, who wore the same bikini to debut her new lower back tattoo today, updated in selfie mode, indoors, and looking beyond fresh-faced with scraped-back hair as she showcased one summer-ready bikini body.

The "Prisoner" hit-maker, all golden tan and with a markedly fresh face glow, wore a swirl-print two-piece highlighting her famous body, writing: "My girls got me looking right & tight for this hot girl summmmmer."