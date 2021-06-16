Miley Cyrus Rocks Bikini To Support Women-Owned Businesses

Miley Cyrus is stunning fans while in a green string bikini as she shouts out a well-known face. The 28-year-old singer today big-time name-dropped rapper Megan Thee Stallion, posting swimwear selfies for her 134 million Instagram followers and ushering in another "Hot Girl Summer." Swiping the phrase from the "WAP" queen herself, Miley gave a nod to women making money in business, even joking that treating a woman badly can backfire - you "never know" when they'll start a business, she wrote. Check it out below.