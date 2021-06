The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham have welcomed their twin babies, and they have shared quite a few updates with fans. On Tuesday, they both took to Instagram to share some precious moments, although they were definitely bittersweet as well.

Arie and Lauren welcomed the babies on June 11. The delivery went well, but baby girl was smaller than her brother and needed some NICU support. She was having some trouble breathing, and wasn't quite as strong as her brother.