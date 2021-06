Wednesday's episode of General Hospital brings intense developments, spoilers tease. Finn and Elizabeth are hiding a massive secret and it seems likely they will slip up and reveal something they shouldn't sooner rather than later.

General Hospital fans are quite curious to see more regarding the supposedly dead Peter. The last time viewers saw Peter, he was unconscious with no pulse, bleeding on the landing of a stairwell at GH. Elizabeth declared him dead and convinced Finn to hide the body.