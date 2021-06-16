Carrie Underwood Stuns In 'Favorite' Jumpsuit With High Heels

Carrie Underwood last night dropped jaws as she modeled her "favorite" new jumpsuit, one the 38-year-old designed herself. The American Idol winner, fitness icon, and CALIA by Carrie fashion designer yesterday updated her Instagram with photos of a new drop from her 2015-founded brand, and it was a muscly and high heels finish from the star who is now worshipped for her workout routines. Posting for her 10.2 million followers, Carrie stunned in her striped and pocketed outfit - check it out below.