Carrie Underwood Stuns In 'Favorite' Jumpsuit With High Heels

Carrie Underwood smiling
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood last night dropped jaws as she modeled her "favorite" new jumpsuit, one the 38-year-old designed herself. The American Idol winner, fitness icon, and CALIA by Carrie fashion designer yesterday updated her Instagram with photos of a new drop from her 2015-founded brand, and it was a muscly and high heels finish from the star who is now worshipped for her workout routines. Posting for her 10.2 million followers, Carrie stunned in her striped and pocketed outfit - check it out below.

'Favorite' New Jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood tank top selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. CALIA this year celebrated six years since its launch, with the brand already ranking third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods back in 2016. The range, which largely includes gym and swim pieces, also offers stylish going-out items, including the sleeveless jumpsuit Carrie updated in last night.

Photos showed the "Southbound" singer both at a mic and with a group as she showed off her gym-honed arms and tiny waist while in the one-piece and just-about-visible heels.

Keep Scrolling For The Photos

The blonde, seen with closed eyes and a look of pure passion in her opening photo, drew attention to her waistline with a stylish drawstring design, then taking to her caption and telling fans:

"For this year’s Virtual Fan Club Party I was joined by some of my favorite people, at my favorite place, in my favorite new @caliabycarrie jumpsuit!"

The star tagged legendary music venue Grand Ole Opry, also using the #StayThePath hashtag backing her brand. Swipe below for the snaps - scroll for more photos.

See Her Poolside Workout Below!

Carrie Underwood gym selfie in shorts
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Carrie, not the first celebrity to be flogging clothes as the likes of Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian do the same, nonetheless seems to have an edge with CALIA. While fans have this year complained of high prices, others vow by the activewear, touting high quality materials and durability.

“CALIA is one of those ways [to be creative], getting to go to virtual meetings and look at design elements and try to figure out what we're gonna do with that," Carrie told Forbes last year. More photos below.

Not Just A Stage Show

Also touched on was the mom of two feeling grateful that her country music career isn't all she has. Carrie, who last year released her Find Your Path diet and exercise book alongside her Fit52 workout app, continued: “I'm lucky that I have a lot of creative things that don't just rely on being on stage in front of people."

Carrie's brand has this year featured in yet another Dick's Sporting Goods store. Big boss Carrie is reported to have a net worth of $200 million.

