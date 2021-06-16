Carrie Underwood Stuns In 'Favorite' Jumpsuit With High Heels

Scroll for the photos. CALIA this year celebrated six years since its launch, with the brand already ranking third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods back in 2016. The range, which largely includes gym and swim pieces, also offers stylish going-out items, including the sleeveless jumpsuit Carrie updated in last night.

Photos showed the "Southbound" singer both at a mic and with a group as she showed off her gym-honed arms and tiny waist while in the one-piece and just-about-visible heels.