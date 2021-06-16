Trending Stories
Irina Shayk Divides Fans With Underwear Street Look

Irina Shayk smiles close up
Gettyimages | Lars Niki
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Irina Shayk is gathering very mixed reviews as her recent street style is shared via paparazzi photos. The 35-year-old model, seemingly now dating 44-year-old rapper Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, has been photographed in a stylish and deconstructed set of outfits, ones now seeing the Sports Illustrated bombshell told Yeezy founder Kanye is influencing her too much. Just today, images showed the blue-eyed beauty in low-waisted jeans and a sheer corset, with the look coming hot on the heels of a bra-flash one. Check it out below.

Edgy Street Style

Irina Shayk in shirt street look
Shutterstock | 239700281

Scroll for the photos. Fashion queen Irina, who has walked the runway for Kanye's best-selling Yeezy brand, is currently front-page news as June photos showed her frolicking around Provence, France with Kanye. Now [back in NYC, Irina has been stepping out in trendy baggy jeans, also seemingly harnessing the deconstructed trend West's Yeezy brand is known for.

Over the weekend, Shayk was seen in an unbuttoned and oversized white shirt and patterned shorts as she flashed a sheer black bra, also wearing chic shades.

See The Photos Below

Irina Shayk in the street in open dress
Shutterstock | 163966372

The ex to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper was already garnering remarks with these snaps: "I hope Kanye doesn't start styling her." By Monday, though, fans seemed to think this was already happening. Today's street shots brought a user writing: "You can tell that Kanye has started dressing her."

"So I guess she needs to start dressing ridiculously now that she’s with Kanye?" another wrote, with a third saying: "Beautiful lady but please pull your pants up gurl!" Keep scrolling for both looks.

Style Queen Getting Mixed Reviews

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Irina, who is reported to have gotten the green-light from 40-year-old Kim as sources say the KKW Beauty founder is "happy" to see Kanye dating, was backed by some, though. "Goals," one fan replied, with another saying they were "loving the fit." Still, it was more geared towards criticism, with a user stating:

"What is wrong w her outfits lately.She drastically change her appearance since the trip w Kanye. Showing bra and using other type of clothing," adding: "Gorgeous but Kanye sense of style for me is questionable." More photos below.

Dating Kanye Amid Kim Divorce

Irina Shayk on the runway in a dress
Gettyimages | Handout

Irina, who shares a child with actor Bradley Cooper, is said to have connected with "Ye" rapper Kanye "months ago." After being photographed with a smiling Kanye in France, the model and dad of four both got a jet back to New Jersey, where they appear to have gone their separate ways - for now.

Kim, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kanye, filed for divorce earlier this year. Last week, she said she'd love Kanye "for life" as she wished him a happy birthday.

