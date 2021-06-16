Irina Shayk Divides Fans With Underwear Street Look

Irina Shayk is gathering very mixed reviews as her recent street style is shared via paparazzi photos. The 35-year-old model, seemingly now dating 44-year-old rapper Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, has been photographed in a stylish and deconstructed set of outfits, ones now seeing the Sports Illustrated bombshell told Yeezy founder Kanye is influencing her too much. Just today, images showed the blue-eyed beauty in low-waisted jeans and a sheer corset, with the look coming hot on the heels of a bra-flash one. Check it out below.