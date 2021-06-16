Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran point guards who are expected to switch teams in the 2021 offseason. Though there are still two years left on his contract, it seems like Walker and the Celtics are no longer interested in continuing their partnership for another season. According to Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report, Walker and the Celtics have reached a "mutual agreement" to move forward from their relationship this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Walker to their roster.