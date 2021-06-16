Trending Stories
Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

Kemba Walker pointing at his teammates
Gettyimages | Streeter Lecka
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran point guards who are expected to switch teams in the 2021 offseason. Though there are still two years left on his contract, it seems like Walker and the Celtics are no longer interested in continuing their partnership for another season. According to Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report, Walker and the Celtics have reached a "mutual agreement" to move forward from their relationship this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Walker to their roster.

Kemba Walker Joins Forces With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis In Dallas

Kemba Walker trying to stop Luka Doncic
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

According to Nekias Duncan of Basketball News, one of the potential landing spots for Walker in the 2021 offseason is the Dallas Mavericks. Their playoff elimination showed that the Mavericks need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship title.

Instead of thinking about breaking up their young superstar duo, the Mavericks should consider adding quality players that would help Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis carry the team next year.

Kemba Walker Still Has Some Gas Left In His Tank

Kemba Walker leading the Celtics' offense
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Walker may be considered the odd man out in Boston, but he would still be very useful to a team that needs a veteran presence like the Mavericks. When healthy, Walker would give the Mavericks a huge upgrade at the starting point guard position.

His potential arrival in Dallas would ease the current offensive load placed on Doncic's, as he would give them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, and floor-spacer. This season, the 31-year-old floor general averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kemba Walker Would Be Great Fit With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

Kemba Walker shows a two-point sign
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

Trading for Walker would definitely come with a risk. Aside from his health issues and inconsistent performance this season, he's already on the wrong side of 30. However, though he no longer fits the timeline of Doncic and Porzingis, Duncan believes that Walker would mesh well with the two young stars on the court.

"Walker-Porzingis pick-and-rolls could be pretty fruitful; the big man popping out to 28-or-so feet while Walker jitterbugs his way into the paint would be difficult to deal with. Walker also has the shooting ability and movement skills to act as a natural off-ball complement to Doncic (and by proxy, Porzingis)."

Mavericks Could Use Josh Richardson & Dwight Powell As Trade Chips To Acquire Kemba Walker

The Mavericks wouldn't need to pay the king's ransom to convince the Celtics to send Walker to Dallas in the 2021 offseason. Injuries and inconsistent performance have negatively affected Walker's trade value and as of now, the Celtics must just want to get his massive salary off their books.

However, in the potential deal with the Celtics, the Mavericks would still have to sacrifice some members of their rotation to match Walker's lucrative contract. According to Duncan, the Mavericks could use Josh Richardson and Dwight Powell as trade chips to acquire Walker this summer. Before they go through with the trade, the Mavericks should first ask Richardson to opt into the final year of his contract.

