In an interview that was broadcast Wednesday morning, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed Russia's alleged efforts to "undermine" the United States.

Clinton contrasted President Joe Biden's behavior to that of former President Donald Trump and discussed U.S.-Russia relations, which seem to be at their lowest point in years.

Biden is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Trump -- who was accused of colluding with Russia to beat Clinton, but cleared of wrongdoing -- has repeatedly described the 2020 presidential election as rigged.