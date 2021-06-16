Trending Stories
Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

Damian Lillard Trade 'Worth Exploring' For Sixers If They Fail To Win Championship This Year

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

US Politics

Donald Trump Announces Trip To Southern Border, Blasts Biden & Harris

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Hillary Clinton Rips Donald Trump, Slams 'Domestic Enemies' For 'Doing Putin's Work'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview that was broadcast Wednesday morning, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed Russia's alleged efforts to "undermine" the United States.

Clinton contrasted President Joe Biden's behavior to that of former President Donald Trump and discussed U.S.-Russia relations, which seem to be at their lowest point in years.

Biden is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. 

Trump -- who was accused of colluding with Russia to beat Clinton, but cleared of wrongdoing -- has repeatedly described the 2020 presidential election as rigged.

Watch The Video Below 

Speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Clinton claimed that some Americans are helping Putin undermine the U.S. in a "witting or unwitting" way by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

"We never thought we had to worry about domestic enemies. We never thought we had to worry about people who didn't believe in our democracy," Clinton began, according to The Hill.

"And sadly, what we've seen over the last four years and particularly since the election is that we have people in our own country who are doing Putin's work," she said.

Clinton Blasts Trump

Clinton praised Biden for refusing to hold a joint press conference with Putin and accused Trump of trying to elevate the Russian leader.

"The problem is that Trump has elevated him. Trump, from the very beginning, even when he was running in 2016, lifted up Russia. So it's difficult to say let's turn the clock back and go from where I thought we were when I left being secretary of state ...  I never thought I would see some of what we saw during the four years of the Trump administration."

Russian Collusion

After two years of investigations, former special counsel Robert Mueller failed to find any evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, which he made clear in his report.

Nonetheless, Clinton and other Democrats continue to insist that Trump was compromised by the Kremlin.

Most recently, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi claimed that the Russians "had personal, political or financial leverage" over Trump.

Clinton and Pelosi's remarks come weeks after Biden's decision to waive sanctions against the company overseeing the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Biden-Putin Meeting

President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Gettyimages | Pool

As Reuters reported, Biden and Putin said they hope their meeting will improve relations between the U.S. and Russia.

Putin thanked Biden for wanting to meet, but acknowledged that the two countries have major disagreements. Biden, on the other hand, told the Russian president that it is "always better to meet face to face."

Both American and Russian officials downplayed expectations, noting that they do not expect the summit to bring about any major policy changes.

According to Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, it is imperative that the U.S. and Russia don't "come to blows physically."

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Announces Trip To Southern Border, Blasts Biden & Harris

June 16, 2021

Charli D'Amelio Shares New Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In The Bahamas

June 16, 2021

Kylie Jenner Spends '24 Hours In NYC' With Travis Scott In A Stunning Green Dress

June 16, 2021

Ariana Grande's Look For 'The Late Late Show' Skit Is Totally Glam!

June 16, 2021

Demi Rose Drinks Wine In Style In 'Ibiza Magic Island'

June 16, 2021

Irina Shayk Partners With Luxury Footwear Brand Amid Kanye West Romance

June 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.