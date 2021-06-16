Donald Trump Announces Trip To Southern Border, Blasts Biden & Harris

In a statement released Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the alleged crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

Trump also said that he has accepted an invitation from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit the southern border on the last day of this month.

Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the situation at the southern border, slamming the president for reversing some of Trump's signature immigration policies.